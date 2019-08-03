AARP Smart Driver Course with Joe Ross

to Google Calendar - AARP Smart Driver Course with Joe Ross - 2019-08-03 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - AARP Smart Driver Course with Joe Ross - 2019-08-03 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - AARP Smart Driver Course with Joe Ross - 2019-08-03 09:30:00 iCalendar - AARP Smart Driver Course with Joe Ross - 2019-08-03 09:30:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

08/03/2019 Participants check with your insurance for possible discounts. Registration required. AARP members $15.00, non-members $20.00. Room 101 (Lower Level)

To register, call Joe Ross at (205) 823-7067.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Education & Learning
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - AARP Smart Driver Course with Joe Ross - 2019-08-03 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - AARP Smart Driver Course with Joe Ross - 2019-08-03 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - AARP Smart Driver Course with Joe Ross - 2019-08-03 09:30:00 iCalendar - AARP Smart Driver Course with Joe Ross - 2019-08-03 09:30:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Homewood Star