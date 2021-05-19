UAB CAPPI Series – “Epigenetics of Pain: Racial Differences.” (Zoom)
UAB CAPPI Series – “Epigenetics of Pain: Racial Differences.”
Epigenetics is one mechanism by which environmental factors such as childhood stress, racial discrimination, economic hardship and depression can affect gene expression without altering the underlying genetic sequence. Dr. Edwin Aroke discusses research findings. Join the lecture on Zoom at noon at uab.zoom.us/j/94467835899.