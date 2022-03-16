Let’s raise a flag and a toast to the Irish culture!

The Five Points Alliance and the Irish Cultural Society invite the community to attend the 7th Annual Irish Flag Raising & The Great Birmingham Irish Toast on Wednesday, March 16 in Five Points South to serve as the commencement of the St. Patrick’s Day holiday the following day! The flag raising will take place from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at the flagpole located at Chick-fil-A in Five Points South (2000 Highland Ave., Birmingham, AL 35205). The Birmingham Irish Cultural Society will lead the ceremony, which will include pipe and drum performances and an Irish blessing. Following the flag raising, a procession led by bagpipers will take the crowd to Black Market Bar & Grill (1035 20th St S, Birmingham, AL 35205), who will host Birmingham’s largest St. Patrick’s toast, The Great Birmingham Irish Toast, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., complete with Guinness beer and Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey drink specials.

The celebration doesn't stop here! Come back to Five Points on St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday, March 17 for Irish drink and food specials and live music at participating Five Points South restaurants on bars. Don’t miss out on the 38th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade happening Saturday, March 19!

Sponsors and Supporters of the Five Points South St. Patrick’s celebration include: Guinness Beer, Alabama Crown, Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, Five Points South Neighborhood Association, Birmingham Mountain Radio, the City of Birmingham Mayor’s Office, the Birmingham Irish Cultural Society and Style Advertising. The Five Points South St. Patrick’s celebration is presented by the Five Points Alliance.

For more information about the Five Points South St. Patrick’s celebration, including a listing of events, restaurant specials and details, visit http://stpatsfivepoints.com/!