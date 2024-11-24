77th Annual Handel's Messiah
Riverchase United Methodist Church 1953 Old Montgomery Hwy, Birmingham, Alabama 35244
The 77th annual presentation of Handel's Messiah will be presented at Riverchase United Methodist Church on Sunday, November 24th, at 3:00 p.m. by the Alabama Civic Chorale and members of Alabama Symphony. The performance is free. Childcare is provided. Early arrival suggested for seating. This is a wonderful and meaningful way to begin your holiday season! Visit www.alabamacivicchorale.com
for more information.
