6 Word Story Contest - for Kids and Teens

Legend has it that Ernest Hemingway placed a bet that he could write a story in just six words. If the legend is true, he won with “For Sale: Baby Shoes, Never Worn.”

Now it is your turn! The Homewood Public Library is challenging any rising K-12th grader in Jefferson County to write a story with just six words. Students can submit two original six word stories via the library’s website. If submitting two stories, please submit them one at a time. Our judges will read each story and determine 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place winners based on K-2, 3rd-5th, 6th-8th and 9th-12th graders. Last day to enter is August 2.