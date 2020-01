Homewood Public Library Ellenburg Art Gallery

The Homewood Public Library is proud to host the 4th annual Student Art Show, which is open to any K-12th grader in Jefferson County. Accepted entries will be on display in the Ellenburg Art Gallery at the Homewood Public Library during the month of April. Join us for an opening reception on April 3, where the winning artwork will be revealed. For more information, please contact Judith Wright at judith.wright@homewoodpubliclibrary.org .