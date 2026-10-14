(4th-12th Grade) We did spooky coasters. Now let's do pretty coasters in time for the family to use. All supplies provided. Register online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(6th-12th Grade) Explore basic animation with traditional hand-drawn animation practices like frame-by-frame, zoetrope, and rotoscoping. All supplies provided. Register online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning