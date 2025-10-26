3rd Annual Homewood Mini-Con

(4th-12th Grade) An anime, manga, comic book, and fandom themed convention! Come in your cosplay and enter our cosplay contest and win great prizes. Play video games competitively. Pick up some free art in our artists’ alley made by local teens. Buy some comics or merch from our vendor. Enjoy Japanese snacks and sing anime karaoke. This is a free event; no ticket required! No Registration Required.

Local author Alison Robinson will be in attendance to speak about her new book Shadowless as well as selling signed copies.

Professional esports announcer Michael Thomas will be announcing at our Smash Brothers Tournament as well as giving a talk about the exciting world he works in.

Cosplay contest entries must be in by 3:15 p.m. Winners will be chosen by 3:45 p.m.