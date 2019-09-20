35th Annual Alabama Orchid Show and Sale

For the first time, the Alabama Orchid Society, the Huntsville Orchid Society and the Northeast Alabama Orchid Society are partnering to present the 35th Annual Alabama Orchid and Sale.

See hundreds of blooming orchids on display and shop some of the region’s top orchid growers, September 20-22, 2019 in the auditorium of the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

The Orchid Show and Sale and the Birmingham Botanical Gardens are not only beautiful in September, they are also free to the public with free parking. Photography during the show is welcomed and encouraged.

Friday: Vendors open 9:00 am – 5:00 pm (displays are being installed). Saturday: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm, Sunday: 11:00 am – 3:00 pm. Orchid displays and vendors both open to public on Saturday and Sunday.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens

2612 Lane Park Road

Mountain Brook, AL 35223

https://facebook.com/alabamaorchidsociety/

https://www.bbgardens.org