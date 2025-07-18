3-D Needle Felting with Mollie McFarland

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

3-D Needle felting- flex those artistic muscles by creating a wool sculpture with needle felting. Needle felting is a fiber art technique where you “sculpt” using dyed wool and a barbed needle. It’s so simple, straightforward, and versatile. We will provide supplies and instruction to help you learn a new hobby and take a project home!

