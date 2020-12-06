2nd Annual Walk for a Claus

to

Grocery Brewpub 2823 Central Avenue, Birmingham, Alabama 35209

The Homewood Santa Claus Society is back at it again with the 2nd annual Walk for a Claus.

This event will begin with the "Santas" enjoying Christmas cheer at the Grocery Brewpub, include a 1.5 mile "Santa walk" through Homewood, and conclude with the "Santas" resting back at the Grocery Brewpub after delivering their gifts.

Participation in this event is for men, ages 21+, and requires the walkers to don a Santa Claus suit.

Admission Ticket ($45) includes food, beverage, and coozie.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to The Mike Slive Foundation to raise awareness of prostate cancer.

Info

Entertainment, events, Fundraiser
