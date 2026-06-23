Join the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center for the 2nd Annual Racking for a Reason – Mahjong for Ovarian Cancer Awareness. Enjoy an evening of mahjong, friendship, and fun while helping raise awareness and support for ovarian cancer patients and their families. All proceeds benefit ovarian cancer research, education, and NLOCF's Just a Need patient support program.

Get your table now: www.cureovariancancer.org