2nd Annual Putt for Pitt Hopkins

An event in honor of Homewood resident JohnWesley Holley and also Brody Key of Oxford to raise awareness of Pitt Hopkins Syndrome and benefitting the Pitt Hopkins Research Foundation. Pitt Hopkins Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that both boys have been diagnosed with.

The tournament is at Highlands Golf Course on October 15, 2022 at 8am.

The cost to register is $200 and includes 18 holes, lunch, a t-shirt and prizes!

The link to register is

www.puttforpitthopkins.eventbrite.com