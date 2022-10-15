2nd Annual Putt for Pitt Hopkins Golf Tournament is an event in honor of Homewood residents John Wesley Holley and Brody Key to raise awareness of Pitt Hopkins Syndrome and benefit the Pitt Hopkins Research Foundation.

Pitt Hopkins Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder both boys have been diagnosed with.

The tournament is at Highlands Golf Course on October 15, 2022 at 8 a.m.

The cost to register is $200 and includes 18 holes, lunch, a t-shirt and prizes!