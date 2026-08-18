2026 Friends of CASA Luncheon

Please join CASA of Jefferson County on Thursday, October 22, 2026, for this year's Friends of CASA Luncheon to be held at The Fennec in Birmingham. Guests will enjoy a savory autumn meal while learning more about Court Appointed Special Advocates of Jefferson County, the children we serve, and the impact our volunteers make in our community.

We will honor a current volunteer with The Roseman Award, recognizing outstanding dedication to the children we serve. We will also share firsthand stories from those whose lives CASA has touched, offering a moving reminder of why this work matters so deeply.

The Luncheon is our most important fundraising event of the year and proceeds directly support our advocacy for abused and neglected children in Jefferson County.

We hope to see you there!