Join us for the 2026 Birmingham Folk Festival! Bring the whole family to experience an unforgettable day of live music, local arts and crafts, fun activities, and delicious food—all in beautiful historic Avondale Park. The festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 16th, 2026, and best of all, it’s still FREE for everyone. Tune into to BirminghamFolkFest.org for updates on performers, stages and activities…

We’re also looking for enthusiastic volunteers to help make this year’s festival our best yet! To get involved, visit BirminghamFolkFest.org and select “Volunteer Application” on the main page.

Birmingham Folk Festival, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting unity and strengthening our community through the arts. We believe music has the power to bring people together and celebrate the rich diversity of our city—and we can’t wait to share that spirit with you again this year.