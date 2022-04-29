2022 Denim & Dining
to
Aldridge Gardens 3530 Lorna Road, City of Hoover, Alabama 35216
The Hoover City Schools Foundation will be kicking off its 30th anniversary celebration at the 2022 Denim & Dining fundraiser in April.
The event is returning to Aldridge Gardens for the second time on Friday, April 29, from 6-10 p.m.
WHERE: Aldridge Gardens
WHEN: Friday, April 29, 6-10 p.m.
COST: $75/person (increases to $85 April 25)
DETAILS: A fundraiser for Hoover City Schools Foundation
WEB: hoovercsf.org
Info
