The Hoover City Schools Foundation will be kicking off its 30th anniversary celebration at the 2022 Denim & Dining fundraiser in April.

The event is returning to Aldridge Gardens for the second time on Friday, April 29, from 6-10 p.m.

WHERE: Aldridge Gardens

WHEN: Friday, April 29, 6-10 p.m.

COST: $75/person (increases to $85 April 25)

DETAILS: A fundraiser for Hoover City Schools Foundation

WEB: hoovercsf.org