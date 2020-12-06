2020 Lighting of the Star and Homewood Christmas Parade
18th Street in Homewood 18th Street, Homewood, Alabama
Join us as we light the historic Homewood Star at the top of 18th Street as the official beginning of the Downtown Homewood Christmas Parade! This will be a drive-through parade, to allow for greater safety precautions due to COVID 19. Floats will stay stationary as spectators drive through the parade route in Downtown Homewood!
