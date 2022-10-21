The 19th Annual Harvest of Hope

We are pleased to invite you to our in-person Harvest of Hope Gala, hosted by Cornerstone's Women's Service Board. Guests will enjoy cocktails, music and mingling followed by a seated dinner with a brief program highlighting Cornerstone's successes over the past school year. We will also recognize the 2022 Harvest of Hope Honoree, Ford Hamilton and the Volunteer of the Year, Melinda Helveston. In addition, guests will participate in silent and live auctions featuring student art, jewelry, vacation packages and gift cards from local businesses along with one-of-a-kind collector's items.

As always, 100% of event proceeds will directly benefit the students at Cornerstone.