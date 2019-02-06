OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "19th and 20th Century Narrative Short Stories", February 6, 13, 20, and 27th, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM. Instructor: Bob Lipman, retired poetry and short story teacher. We will explore some wonderful short stories that have stood the test of time, still being presented in some anthologies to this day. The basis for our discussion is the elements common to short stories: setting, characterization, plot, conflict, climax, resolution, point of view, and theme. An examination of each author’s life will add understanding. Before each discussion, stories are read by the instructor followed by a pertinent video. Some of the short stories to be considered are: James Thurber’s The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Kate Chopin’s The Story of an Hour, Anton Chekhov’s The Bet, and D.H. Lawrence’s The Rocking-Horse Winner. In some instances the instructor will present his own narrative poetry that corresponds with the plot of the stories.