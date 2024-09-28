15th Annual Head Over Teal 5K/10K Family Fun Day

Honor survivors, show your support and raise awareness for gynecological cancers by joining the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation on Saturday, Sept. 28, 202, as the organization hosts its 15th annual Head Over Teal 5K/10K and Family Fun Day. Create your own FUNdraising page or lead a team of supporters when you sign up to participate. Runners can honor survivors and remember those who fought gynecologicial cancer by participating in the 5K/10K, joining the pet-friendly fall festival or by selecting the "sleep in" option. Lead race times will be eligible for a Trak Shak gift card. Share photos of family support, connect with other participants and engage the foundation virtually by using the hashtags #headoverteal and #headoverteal2024, and by following on social media at Facebook @LCBFoundation, Instagram at lcbfoundation, Vimeo at Laura Crandall Brown Foundation, and Flickr at Laura Crandall Brown Foundation. Learn more and register at thinkoflaura.org/headoverteal. All proceeds go to support the foundation's mission of early detection research, awareness education and financial support services for gyncecological cancer patients and their families.