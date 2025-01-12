Empowerment through preparedness: Pageant winners learn self-defense

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Tim Stephens Event organizer Kaitlin Funk, a 2022 Homewood High graduate and the reigning Miss St. Clair County Volunteer, attempts to escape the grip of Danica Carr during a self-defense workshop at Homewood High School on Jan. 12, 2025. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Tim Stephens A photo of Aniah Blanchard, abducted and murdered in 2019, serves as inspiration as participants learn self-defense skills during a workshop at Homewood High School on Jan. 12, 2025. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Tim Stephens Angela Harris, right, founder of Aniah's Hart, instructs Lana Jo Henderson, right, Zoie McGuyer, Kaitlyn Funk and Aubree Ford during a self-defense workshop at Homewood High School on Jan. 12, 2025. Prev Next

Kaitlyn Funk clasped the wrists of Danica Carr, then swiftly pulled downward, breaking free from her grip just as the instructor had shown. Around her, other pageant queens were hard at work—practicing escapes, breaking free from chokeholds, and learning practical techniques to defend themselves.

It was more than just a workshop; it was a mission. Organized by Funk at Homewood High School, the Sunday event honored the memory of Aniah Blanchard, a Homewood High graduate whose life was tragically cut short when she was abducted and murdered in 2019.

“Around October, the anniversary of Aniah’s disappearance, I felt this weight on my heart,” said Funk, who graduated from Homewood High in 2022 and is now the reigning Miss St. Clair County Volunteer. “I wanted to honor her memory in a way that could also help others stay safe.”

Funk felt drawn to Blanchard’s story. Beyond both attending Homewood, they both attended Southern Union Community College and had dreams of attending Auburn University—a dream left unfulfilled for Blanchard, who was abducted from an Auburn gas station in 2019. Funk, who often drives by that very spot, felt a deep sense of responsibility to take action. So, she gathered her fellow pageant queens from the Miss Alabama Volunteer program for an afternoon devoted to empowerment, safety and the art of self-defense.

The workshop, initially planned for Saturday, was postponed due to the unusual Alabama snowstorm. Yet Angela Harris—Aniah’s mother—was undeterred. She rearranged her work schedule to lead the event.

“There’s nothing more important than teaching others how to stay safe,” Harris said.

January is National Self-Defense Month, a fitting time for Harris and her children, Elijah Blanchard and Aylah Harris, to teach the life-saving techniques they’ve dedicated themselves to since Aniah’s passing.

“Losing Aniah changed our lives forever,” Harris said. “Now, our mission is to educate others and prevent this from happening to another family.”

Harris founded Aniah’s Heart, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting personal safety and supporting families with missing loved ones. The workshop was a natural extension of this mission, offering both sobering realities and actionable strategies for self-protection.

“Don’t ever assume it can’t happen to you,” Harris cautioned participants. “Always have a plan. Know where you’re going and how you’re going to stay safe.”

The session was hands-on, with participants learning to peel an attacker’s thumbs from their grip, use body leverage to escape, and employ tools like car alarms and self-defense keychains. Harris didn’t sugarcoat the reality of self-defense.

“It takes just three pounds of force to tear an ear off,” she noted, emphasizing that survival means doing whatever it takes to break free.

In addition to physical techniques, Harris shared practical tips for everyday safety.

“Get gas during the day if you can,” she advised. “And if you ever feel like someone’s following you, go into the store and ask someone to walk you to your car.” She urged participants to avoid sitting idle in their vehicles and to skip wearing earbuds in public to stay alert.

Other tips she stressed:

-- Always share your location with friends or family before heading out.

-- Avoid sitting in your car for long periods, especially in isolated areas.

-- Keep tools like car alarms, self-defense keychains, or even pens handy as deterrents.

-- If someone grabs your hair, move toward them and aim for vulnerable areas like the groin or eyes.

-- Maintain awareness and project confidence by keeping your head up and making eye contact.

Funk’s initiative and the Harris family’s dedication left attendees with more than just new skills—they left with a sense of empowerment and readiness to face the unexpected.

Elijah Blanchard reminded participants to practice the techniques regularly. “The more you practice, the more confident you’ll feel, and it’ll become second nature when you need it,” he said.

For Harris, returning to Homewood was deeply meaningful. “Being here, in this community, means everything,” she shared. “It’s about honoring Aniah’s legacy and ensuring others learn from her story.”

The trial for Ibraheem Yazeed, charged with the abduction and murder of Aniah Blanchard, is moving forward, with a court date expected to be set soon. Yazeed faces charges of capital murder and kidnapping. Harris expressed the family’s determination to see justice served.

“No matter how long it takes, we’re in this for the long haul,” she said. The family hopes the trial will take place in 2025, bringing them closer to closure in their pursuit of justice.