Editor's Note: October issue of The Homewood Star looks at change

October in Homewood brings both change and tradition. In the October print edition of The Homewood Star, we ask questions of new Mayor-elect Jennifer Andress as she prepares to take over as the city’s first female mayor after August’s municipal elections. Alongside that, the city is working on a comprehensive strategic plan and its 2025-26 budget, a blueprint that will guide the implementation of Homewood’s new governmental structure and the onboarding of its newly elected mayor and council. Solomon Crenshaw Jr. tackles both topics in this edition.

Fall fun also takes center stage. Jordyn Davis gets you ready for Halloween with her guide of Homewood’s best celebrations. We spotlight can’t-miss events, from trunk-or-treats to the city’s signature gatherings, plus where to shop locally for candy, costumes and décor.

Whether it’s civic change or seasonal spirit, this October issue offers a look at how Homewood moves forward together.

Thanks for reading.