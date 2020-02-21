Creative Montessori School breaks ground on new gymnasium

1 of 8
Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media
Campaign members and community leaders participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new gymnasium at the Creative Montessori School held Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Construction for the project will begin in March as fundraising for Phase II will continue. Photo by Erin Nelson
Children smile and applaud during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new gymnasium at the Creative Montessori School was held Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Construction for the project will begin in March as fundraising for Phase II will continue. Photo by Erin Nelson
Greg Smith, executive director at the Creative Montessori School, speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the school’s new gymnasium on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Construction for the project will begin in March as fundraising for Phase II will continue. Photo by Erin Nelson
A rendering of the new gymnasium stands in the space as a groundbreaking ceremony is held at the Creative Montessori School on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Construction for the project will begin in March and increase the school’s gym floor from 2,000 to 3,500 sq. ft., with an additional 1,200 sq. ft. of support and storage space plus telescopic seating. Photo by Erin Nelson
Margot Chitwood, 11, and Gavin Vanlandingham, 10, unroll a banner showing $1,674,893 raised for a new gymnasium at the Creative Montessori School during a groundbreaking ceremony held Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Construction for the project will begin in March as fundraising for Phase II will continue. Photo by Erin Nelson
Nora Otulana, 7, left, and Sloan Strauss, 5, hold up a banner to show the $2,028.54 raised by students at the Creative Montessori School donating pocket change to help fundraising efforts for a new gymnasium during a groundbreaking ceremony held Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Construction for the project will begin in March as fundraising for Phase II will continue. Photo by Erin Nelson
Homewood mayor, Scott McBrayer, speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new gymnasium at the Creative Montessori School was held Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Construction for the project will begin in March as fundraising for Phase II will continue. Photo by Erin Nelson
The Creative Montessori School, Homewood, held a groundbreaking ceremony for the school's new gymnasium Friday, Feb. 21.
Project construction will begin in March and increase the school’s gym floor from 2,000 to 3,500 sq. ft., with an additional 1,200 sq. ft. of support and storage space plus telescopic seating. Fundraising will continue for Phase II, turning the old gym into classroom space, officials said.