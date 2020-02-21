Creative Montessori School breaks ground on new gymnasium

×

Creative Montesorri School groundbreaking

A rendering of the new gymnasium stands in the space as a groundbreaking ceremony is held at the Creative Montessori School on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Construction for the project will begin in March and increase the school’s gym floor from 2,000 to 3,500 sq. ft., with an additional 1,200 sq. ft. of support and storage space plus telescopic seating. Photo by Erin Nelson