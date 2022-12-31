Mayor’s Minute By Patrick McClusky - January 2023

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Patrick McClusky

As we begin a new year, I want to wish all of you the very best in 2023! We have a lot of exciting things planned for the upcoming year, including the sidewalk project on Lakeshore Drive to finally connect the Lakeview Estates neighborhood. This has been a passion project of mine for many years, even as a council representative, and we are thrilled to have this project ready for ’23.

The new storm sewer project for Edgewood has begun and there are more slated in the coming months. These projects will bring some much-needed relief to our storm sewer network, as well as the affected residents.

Finally, I will be giving the annual State of the City Address this month, which gives our residents and businesses an update on where we are and where we are going over the next calendar year. We will also be presenting the city employee awards, as we recognize all the exceptional work being done by the Homewood city employees.

I wish you all a very happy new year!