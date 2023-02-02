Mayor’s Minute By Patrick McClusky - February 2023

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Patrick McClusky

I hope that everyone’s 2023 has started off well, and that you haven’t been too affected by the frigid weather that comes in these first few months of the year. The dreary and cold weather can be disheartening, but spring is just around the corner, and I can tell you that I am as excited as you are for when it arrives!

From a city perspective, we are anticipating several projects on the horizon which will be greatly beneficial for our residents once they are completed. The Mecca Avenue sidewalk gives Edgewood residents a safer walking route to both Edgewood Elementary School and Homewood Middle School. This is a long awaited project that will immediately help in the needs of those residents.

The Delcris Drive sidewalk project in Forrest Brook is going to provide a much needed walking space for hundreds of residents in that part of West Homewood and will eventually connect all the way through that neighborhood.

I am most excited about the completion of the 18th Street west side project. Downtown has never looked better, and I receive compliments from many people outside of Homewood who tell me that it’s such a great space, and how much they enjoy coming into the downtown and seeing how active that area is.

The College Avenue stormwater project is completed as well, and I am so grateful to Homewood City Schools and the administrators at Edgewood for their patience and fortitude as we navigated through that timely and disruptive project.

As we get closer to spring and people start to get outside more and more, I want to say thank you to all of our Homewood Street Department employees. Our medians, corridors and main walkways look great, and I know that our citizens and visitors appreciate your hard work in keeping them clean and safe!