Mayor’s Minute By Alex Wyatt December 2024

× Expand Alex Wyatt

Happy Holidays! It is that time of year again. As we move into December, I am reminded of how lucky we are to live in a city with so many exciting opportunities to celebrate all of the holidays that this time of year brings. Whether it is shopping in the unique and wonderful stores downtown and throughout the city, lighting the menorah on the old curve or enjoying our holiday parade with the lighting of the iconic Homewood Star, Homewood has so many ways to celebrate this time of year.

What makes these events so special is not just the lights, the music and, of course, the candy, but also that they show us the character of our wonderful community and allow us to share in this joyous season. Every year I enjoy seeing friends and family gather together at these events to share experiences and create new memories.

I hope that you are all able to join us for all of these events and others over the next few weeks, and I hope that everyone has the happiest of holiday seasons!