Mayor's Minute: May 2026

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jennifer Andress for Mayor campaign. Homewood City Council member Jennifer Andress is running for mayor. If elected, she will become the first woman to serve as the city’s mayor.

May is here, and our official Centennial celebration events are kicking off after a bang-up We Love Homewood Day! Former City Councilor Barry Smith has put together a fabulous committee that has been hard at work for months, planning out a truly historic slate of events worthy of our great city.

This summer, we will celebrate the arts with an exhibit of Homewood artists displayed at City Hall. Look for some beautiful homes that turn 100 years old along with our city, with special signage in their yards and an interactive online map to navigate your tour. Homewood Public Library will host a local authors night, including a preview of historian Jake Collins’ latest book highlighting our first 100 years. Parks and Recreation will host a film festival in Patriot Park, showing several Homewood-centric, family-friendly documentaries. Homewood’s own Shawn Fitzwater has been commissioned to commemorate our Centennial with a mural, and you will have an opportunity to join him in adding to it. All these festivities will culminate this fall in a fancy gala complete with a red carpet, a brunch for all former city councilors and mayors, a city-wide picnic with live entertainment, and the burying of a time capsule for later generations of Homewoodians to uncover. Make sure you check out our website for our special Centennial section at cityofhomewood.com/centennial to stay up to date on all our celebrations.

While we are celebrating Homewood’s past 100 years, we are also looking to the next 100 years as we navigate our comprehensive planning process. Our consultant, Town Planning and Urban Design, will be back in Homewood later this month for more public meetings, and we need you there to give your input and thoughts on how you want to see our city move forward. This plan will be your shared goals and vision for future land use, development and growth. We will post on social media and send our city-wide newsletter and texts with those meeting dates, so stay tuned.

Thank you to those who participated in our Citizen Survey. We had an impressive number of participants and are expecting those results later this month. We will share them as soon as we have them.

What an exciting time for our amazing city! I can't wait to see you at one of the events mentioned above and am so grateful to call you my neighbor.