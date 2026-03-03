Mayor's Minute: March 2026

Expand Photo courtesy of Jennifer Andress for Mayor campaign Councilor Jennifer Andress announced she is running for Mayor of Homewood on June 5, 2025.

Spring is nearly here in Homewood, and after a cold winter, one of my favorite seasons in our city is right around the corner.

As the weather warms, our community calendar quickly fills with events that bring neighbors together and highlight the spirit that makes Homewood special. In the coming weeks, we’ll enjoy long-standing favorites like The Exceptional Foundation’s Chili Cook-Off, the Homewood-Mountain Brook Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast, Taste of Homewood hosted by the Homewood Chamber of Commerce, Homewood Grown benefiting the Homewood City Schools Foundation and the Hollywood Garden Club’s Home Tour. All of this excitement will culminate with We Love Homewood Day, which this year will also mark the kickoff of our centennial celebration. There is truly so much to look forward to.

This spring also brings continued progress on our Comprehensive Plan. We are looking forward to our next in-person meeting with the planning team in April and encourage residents to stay engaged. Information on how to participate will be shared through the city’s social media channels, through our monthly newsletter (sign up at cityofhomewood.com/subscribe-to-newsletter) and at connecthomewood.com. Your voice matters, and your input helps shape Homewood’s future.

In addition, the city will soon launch its first-ever citizen survey. Feedback gathered through this survey, along with input from the Comprehensive Planning process, will guide decision making and help ensure we are working toward the priorities that matter most to our residents.

Another exciting milestone is the start of construction on the diverging diamond interchange at Lakeshore Drive and Interstate 65. This project has been decades in the making and reflects the hard work of many previous mayors, city councilors, our engineering department, and our partners at ALDOT, the MPO and Jefferson County. Once complete, this improvement will provide safer and more efficient access to one of our most important commercial corridors, improving traffic flow and supporting continued growth throughout the Lakeshore area.

Finally, by the time you read this, the city will have selected its permanent city manager following a robust national search. We received 61 applications and conducted more than 20 hours of interviews, led by HR Director Kim Kinder and retired Mountain Brook City Manager Sam Gaston. Their professionalism and combined decades of experience ensured a thoughtful and thorough process.

Big things are happening in Homewood, and I am grateful every day to serve such an engaged and caring community. I look forward to all that this spring will bring.