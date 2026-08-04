Mayor’s Minute: August 2026

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jennifer Andress for Mayor campaign. Homewood City Council member Jennifer Andress is running for mayor. If elected, she will become the first woman to serve as the city’s mayor.

Reflecting on the last 100 years, I recall what makes Homewood the place we all know and love today: our schools, parks, downtown and beautiful neighborhoods. These represent the people, decisions and hard work behind Homewood’s high rankings in citizen surveys and “best place to live” results (Niche.com).

One Homewood icon will be receiving special recognition this year at our Centennial Gala: Miss Sims’ Garden. Maybe you have attended a special event here or picked a basket of fresh produce in summer or a pumpkin or mum in autumn.

Did you know the lady behind the legacy was one of Homewood’s most influential citizens? Catherine Anville Sims was the original Homewood Citizen of the Year in 2002. The award was created to honor her lifetime of civic engagement and support of local charities, and she left an enduring legacy through the transformation of her estate as a botanical park.

In the heart of Edgewood at 908 Highland Road is a lush, shady oasis for you to explore botanical treasures, forage for food among the foliage, swing in a hammock, spy wildlife and let imagination run wild. The Sims house is 120 years old and, together with the garden, is a time capsule of old Edgewood.

Each year, from mid-September to Halloween, Miss Sims’ Garden transforms into a pumpkin patch, where you can pick the perfect pumpkin or mum, vote for your favorite scarecrow, sample fall treats, complete a scavenger hunt and more!

It’s important to celebrate and care for historical icons where we can and to keep them relevant into the future, so for Homewood’s 100th year, Miss Sims’ Garden is the beneficiary of the City’s Centennial Gala on Oct. 15. All funds raised will support plans to realize Miss Sims’ vision of a teaching garden. You can learn more at: cityofhomewood.com/sims-garden

Join us as we celebrate Homewood’s 100th in style and secure Miss Sims’ legacy! The Gala will recall Homewood glam of 1926 with a red-carpet experience on the plaza before dancing into Rosewood Hall to the tunes of Homewood Pops for a fun-filled soirée complete with Homewood memorabilia, storytelling and a live auction you won’t want to miss. I will be sharing emcee duties with local legend Chris Cooper.

I am grateful for the people and places that have made Homewood the best place to live, and I am honored to serve you. I am always available at jennifer.andress@homewoodal.org.