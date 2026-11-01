Mayor’s Minute: November 2026

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jennifer Andress for Mayor campaign. Homewood City Council member Jennifer Andress is running for mayor. If elected, she will become the first woman to serve as the city’s mayor.

Happy November, Homewood! Have you recovered yet from October and our Centennial celebrations? It was quite a few weeks; it’s still so impossible to believe that we are lucky enough to celebrate the last 100 years of our existence as a city. A Centennial only happens once! Not only was it an incredibly fun time with our neighbors and community, but it was also meaningful, educational and truly profound. Thank you all for being a part of it!

We are not quite done commemorating just yet. Our Centennial mural in West Homewood will get underway with our very own Shawn Fitzwater later this month. Originally planned for September, the project was moved to this month, which means we can continue the good times. Stay tuned to our city’s social media and website for more information and to learn how you can help put your mark on this delightful piece of art that will last for years into our next century.

One moment I want to highlight from last month is from the Centennial Gala, where we presented Centennial co-chair Barry Smith with the Quality of Life Award. This award is for an individual who improves the quality of life in the city of Homewood, and I can think of no one more deserving than Barry Smith. Barry served 11 years on the City Council, first as special issues chair and later as finance chair and president pro tem, and as liaison to the Parks and Recreation Board and the Homewood Historic Preservation Commission. Immediately after her time on the council was done last November, she jumped into the co-chair position for the Centennial Committee and worked just as hard as she had the previous 11 years to pull off a series of fabulous celebratory events that rose to the occasion. Thank you for all of your hard work and service to Homewood, Barry!

Join us in downtown Homewood for the Holiday Open House on Thursday, Nov. 5, brought to us by the Homewood Chamber of Commerce. This is always a fantastic and lively evening, with shoppers up and down 18th Street and beyond. And speaking of our friends at the chamber, we are looking forward to the chamber joining us as it relocates from Hollywood Boulevard to the third floor at City Hall, continuing its work to highlight our local business community.

I hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving, Homewood. We have so much to be thankful for!