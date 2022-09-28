Mayor’s Minute By Patrick McClusky - October 2022

October is truly one of my favorite months of the year! Fall is in full swing, and we begin the seemingly quick holiday season.

The new budget for fiscal 2023 has been approved, and we actually began the new fiscal year on Oct. 1. Many exciting things are slated for this year, including more stormwater improvements throughout the city, the Samford Pocket Park on Saulter Road and the addition of sidewalks in the West Homewood area of Forrest Brook. We are so happy to provide these citizens with a much needed pedestrian safe path through their neighborhood.

The Annual Chamber Golf Classic will be held in October and provides funds for the Chamber of Commerce to continue their great work in providing our city with economic growth, and servicing our great Homewood businesses.

On a serious note, I know we have all seen closings of some of our favorite businesses over the last couple of years. The pandemic put a strain on many of our local stores and restaurants, and it has been very hard for these establishments to keep up with rising costs and labor shortages. I implore Homewood citizens to shop and dine locally to support these fine businesses and help them through these holiday months.

Lastly, please take the time to bring your family out for the Annual Witches Ride, which is celebrating its 10-year anniversary! The event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30 and benefits the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB!