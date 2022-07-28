Mayor’s Minute By Patrick McClusky - August 2022

It’s hard to believe that summer is coming to an end, and schools are already back in session. I want to take this time to wish all our students, teachers and Homewood City School staff a wonderful 2022-23 school year.

Hopefully you all noticed the influx of visitors to our wonderful city last month due to The World Games. Our hotels and restaurants were bustling, and I believe that people from all over the world left knowing that Homewood is a very special place. I had the pleasure of walking with several other communities, Homewood residents and veterans for the flag presentation the day before the Opening Ceremonies, which was a fantastic event and highlighted yet another chapter in our quest for increased regional cooperation across our area.

We’ve had several projects come to completion this summer, with the Greensprings Revitalization project, the 18th Street Revitalization project, as well as continued street paving and sidewalk installations. We continue to work on our stormwater management plan and have multiple projects slated for this coming fiscal year beginning in October.

Speaking of new fiscal years, we have begun the budget process for 2022-23, and I will be presenting my proposed budget to the council at the end of August. Included in that budget will be funding for new infrastructure and beautification projects, as well as a cost-of-living adjustment for all city employees.

Lastly, I want to take just a minute to remind all our residents and businesses of our Citizen Portal. This allows you to report any number of issues for city and county services, submit public record requests, or just leave general comments on things happening in Homewood. You can access this feature on our website or download the Homewood City app on your phone.

Thank you all, and GO PATRIOTS!