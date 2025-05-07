Letter to the Editor: As Samford Goes, so Goes Homewood

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Creekside Homewood Samford University has proposed a new development as part of Samford Horizons, the university's master plan for future growth. Changes to this depiction of Creekside East have been proposed, but no new map has been shared.

$414.9 million. With an M. That’s the economic impact Samford University claims to have on the Birmingham-Hoover metropolitan area. Even if we assume they’re exaggerating and the real number is closer to $300 million, that’s still a hefty sum. Let’s break it down further: if $100 million of that impact benefits Homewood, it’s significant for a city with total retail sales of $924 million and food and accommodation sales of $215 million, all supported by just 3,200 permanent residents. And don’t forget the nearly 5,000 students and 400 faculty and staff at Samford, many of whom call Homewood home.

The academic world is bracing for what’s been dubbed “the demographic cliff,” a decline in birthrates from the early 2000s leading to an estimated 15% drop in college enrollments starting this fall. Universities are scrambling to attract students from this shrinking pool. Samford has been proactive, launching the College of Health Sciences in 2016, renovating its gym, adding new student housing, and eyeing property development. Samford also doesn’t have the tuition income that its sticker price of ~$44k/yr would suggest. Most students receive nearly $18k in scholarships or other assistance. Samford knows its tuition will only go so far. That being said, with a business-savvy administration and a top-tier business school, they seem to know what they’re doing (hopefully).

Now, full disclosure: I’m not a Samford fan. As a former employee, I have great respect for many of its faculty and students who are genuinely there to learn. However, I’m less enthusiastic about some administrators who seem more loyal to the upper echelons than knowledgeable about their departments. Samford’s increasingly conservative stance is evident in its previous president’s refusal to even consider Samford Together, an LGBTQ+ student organization.

But let’s set aside my personal grievances. Samford is rooted in the Southern Baptist tradition. Faculty and staff must affirm their alignment with the Christian Mission, and the student body is predominantly white, upper-middle-class evangelicals or Baptists. The university’s recent moves in programming, property development, and administration seem aimed at solidifying its status as the go-to private school for white Protestant Christians—a demographic that remains civically engaged and fervent.

Culture plays a huge role in college selection. The proposed new development would essentially extend Samford’s campus, creating a space where students can feel both free and insulated within their community—a significant draw for potential students.

Finally, there’s the matter of tax revenue and courtesy. The new development could generate substantial tax revenue for Homewood, potentially reducing its dependence on Samford-controlled facilities like soccer fields (I feel ya, HSC, I feel ya). The development team has already shown some willingness to compromise by modifying plans to protect local salamanders.

We don’t have to like Samford’s plans or even Samford itself. They don’t really need our permission beyond a zoning change. But if Samford were to falter like Birmingham-Southern College (BSC), Homewood would be in trouble. It’s in our best interest to support them however we can... if they included us more, that'd be great too.

Paul Wiget

Scientific writer, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Do you have thoughts on the proposed development too? If you'd like to share, send an email to sowens@starnesmedia.com.