Ordinary Days: On kitchen renovation and cardboard artwork

Back in the spring, we made the decision to renovate our kitchen. And as often happens (I’m just guessing here, because we’d never done anything like this before), once we started talking about changes to the kitchen, those changes began to spill out into adjacent areas of the house.

If we’re already changing the floor of the kitchen, we should just go ahead and change all the floors, right? Oh and if we’re making adjustments to this wall, we should block in that window and reorient the family room. In a nutshell, the main level of our house was quickly reduced to subfloor and framing.

I prayed for months before we even began this project, because you see, I know myself. I know how much I crave order, organization and cleanliness, and I’d heard from enough people who’d done a renovation to know that a house project of this scale is anything but orderly, organized and clean.

So I prayed that I wouldn’t be a mean grump for four months, that I’d be able to let go of some of my more annoying tendencies, that the whole project would somehow, miraculously, take less time than what everyone estimated. I set up our temporary kitchen with microwave, toaster oven, crockpot and electric skillet. I labeled our packing boxes and stacked them neatly in our storage closet and the POD in the driveway. I even made a list of where we’d put everything — dinner plates in Matt’s closet, silverware in the green tub in the closet, iron on top of the fridge in the laundry room. And everything looked great for a while.

But about halfway into the project, that dreaded middle hit. It wasn’t unlike writing a book — the beginning is exciting and goes quickly, but somewhere in the middle, it starts to feel like everything is coated in mud and trudging very slowly. Except instead of proverbial (or mental) mud, we were coated in sheetrock mud and dust — on seemingly every surface. We had shoes all over the house (we’d leave them at the top and bottom of all our stairs to avoid tracking sheetrock into our living areas), we’d resorted to being very poor environmental stewards by using plastic and paper everything, and I was ready to toss the toaster oven out the window.

I could give you all kinds of dos and don’ts for a project like this (and if you want them, just send me an email!), but the bigger thing was how it has affected our family. How it has affected me internally.

With a much smaller space to live in, we were together a lot more. Essentially, we cooked, ate, folded clothes, played, watched TV, read and relaxed all in one big room. For an introverted parent, that could occasionally spell tension. But as I mentioned above, I knew I couldn’t just be a grump the whole time, constantly irritated about how I could never seem to get our one space looking neat. I knew I needed to figure out a way not just to survive the renovation, but be a warm, nurturing person in the process. Then Kate and Sela started drawing on the floors.

Well, not exactly the floors — they drew on the cardboard taped down on top of our floors to protect them when the workers needed to walk through our basement space to get to the fuse box. They started by drawing animals, funny faces and Kate practicing her cursive. Then one day I walked down the stairs and saw big letters staring back at me in red marker — Denton family temporary home.

I realized then that even with blobs of sheetrock everywhere, with most of our belongings squirreled away in various boxes and bags, with strangers in and out of our house at all hours (all the things can that make me feel crazy and off my parenting game), to my kids, it was just home.

They didn’t care so much about the dust or the disorganization. They just saw the four of us being together in close quarters, and frankly, they enjoyed the togetherness. It was cozy, we sat down at the same (very) small table to eat every meal, and we often squished on the couch together to read or talk.

And I realized that though we were working to enlarge our space — to be able to spread out and enjoy some elbow room — sometimes the most important thing is to do the opposite: reduce the space between us, squish together on the couch and remind each other that while more counter space is nice, first and foremost — this is a house of love.

