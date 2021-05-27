Ordinary Days By Lauren Denton: Learning to take each scary step

× Expand Laur Denton

I was walking through the neighborhood the other day when I saw a woman who nearly stopped me in my tracks. She was walking out of her house with two young children, one of whom was holding an energetic one-sided conversation with his mom, blissfully unaware that the mom was simultaneously wrangling a second child, who was crying, and keeping a small dog from running out the door while she pulled the wagon through.

The mom had her hair up on top of her head, some form of sweatpants on and a look of quiet determination on her face. While I was watching (and trying not to look like I was staring), she hoisted the crying child on her hip, deftly scooted the dog back inside the gate and answered whatever question her talkative child was asking her.

And all the while, I wondered, how did I get from there to here?

Because, truly, wasn’t it just yesterday that I was home with my two kids, getting one dressed for a big day at preschool and readying the other for a storytime at the library? Or piling both little bitties into our red wagon for a spin around the block? Pouring milk into a sippy cup? Whispering prayers for a good, solid naptime? And now I find myself with one kid staring at middle school in the face, and I can’t believe 11½ years have flown by so fast.

I used to pray that Jesus would return before middle school. I’m not even kidding a little. Back when my oldest, Kate, was a baby, and then a toddler, I thought there was no way I could ever be prepared or mature or ready enough to deal with a child of mine entering the scary world of middle school, so the only logical outcome was that Jesus would come on back and rescue me from the need to figure out those particular eggshells.

Well, here we are in June, and sixth grade officially begins in less than three months, and unless Jesus has something big planned for this summer, I think come August I’ll officially be a parent who feels completely out of her comfort zone.

But when I think about it, I’ve been out of my comfort zone since day one of parenthood. Before that, even.

When I was much younger, and even in our early years of marriage, I thought there was no possible way I’d ever actually be pregnant because it just seemed so far-fetched, something that happened to people who were way more mature and adult than I was. Well, pregnancy did end up happening, and then lo and behold, there was this little baby for whom I was expected to know how to care. But as all parents know, you can take all the prenatal classes, read all the books, have all the best-laid plans, but the first night you’re home with that little baby, all those plans and guidelines fly out the window and all you can do is hang on by your teeth. So, yeah, I pretty much entered parenthood out of my comfort zone.

And at each step since Kate’s infancy, and Sela’s, too, I’ve felt mostly unprepared for what came next. Leaving the security of diapers and moving into uncharted waters (no pun intended) of potty training? Scary step. Leaving the security of our day-in, day-out routine of home life and starting preschool? Scary step. Leaving the security of preschool for the elementary school down the street? Yet another scary step.

Do you see a pattern here? Each step that at first seemed so scary and treacherous became the place that felt secure, and somehow I became the person I never thought I would be: the parent who waded through potty-training with somewhat dry floors and the parent who figured out what it took to make it through those early years of toddlerhood and monotony (namely a lot of prayer, some tears, some 5 p.m. cocktails and great next-door neighbors). The preschool parent who sang “Down By the Bay” in my sleep and filled our dress-up box with princess dresses and dinosaur tails and the elementary school parent who learned to negotiate the maze of the pick-up alley and even became a room parent.

And here I am taking another step that, I’ll admit, feels pretty scary. My baby has already said goodbye to her elementary school, and in a couple of months, I’ll be initiated into the club of parents of kids who have left the security of elementary school and gone onto the big, scary middle school up the street. I never thought I’d be here, but here is where we are.

My head tells me this, too, will become a place of security and joy, a place where we learn the routines and ins and outs and dos and don’ts. But at the moment, my heart is telling me we got here way too fast.

