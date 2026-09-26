Editor's Note: October 2026

Expand Kyle Parmley

Did you know that this newspaper is just one of the six monthly publications we produce at Starnes Media each month? The Cahaba Sun covers Trussville, Village Living covers Mountain Brook and we also put together the Hoover Sun, Vestavia Voice, Homewood Star and 280 Living papers on a monthly basis.

One of my favorite things about overseeing the production of each of these publications is the unique identity each community possesses. Different things are important to different towns and residents are far more interested in certain topics than others.

But one thing that is not unique to any of these places is how much the people care about the place they live, the amount of interesting people all around them.

Know of an event we need to highlight? How about that man or woman in town that has such a cool story? We’d love to hear from you! Send me an email at kparmley@starnesmedia.com with any thoughts and ideas. Thanks for reading!