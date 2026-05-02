Editor's Note: May 2026

Expand Kyle Parmley

Everyone has their favorite seasons of the year.

Some people love the winter, with holidays like Christmas and a new year on the horizon. Some love the springtime, when the weather warms, flowers bloom and school graduations commence.

Some love the summer and hit the beach. School is out, and fun times are had. And then some love the fall, yearning for cooler temperatures and football returning to our lives.

I don’t know if I have a particular favorite, but it’s probably spring or summer. I love spring primarily because of softball and baseball. But I also love summer, when life calms down and allows for some downtime outdoors.

The fall and winter each have their own pluses as well.

What’s the lesson here? Just like our world, life has seasons. Sometimes we’re in a joyful season and each day is a great experience. Sometimes it’s the opposite. In the dimmer times, remember that there is light on the other side.

Thanks as always for reading our paper, and send story ideas to me at kparmley@starnesmedia.com. Enjoy the sunshine!