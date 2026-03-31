Editor's Note: April 2026

Expand Kyle Parmley

The month of April is a great one.

Hope springs anew that this will be the year for the Atlanta Braves. The memories of that 2021 World Series title are littered throughout my home.

However, with each year that passes, I fear that those memories are going to linger. Braves fans don’t have the same experience as Alabama football fans while Nick Saban had the dynasty humming, when Tide fans had a new national championship seemingly every year and the fresh memorabilia and tokens that come along with that.

Even though disappointment is sure to follow over the course of the 162-game grind, I will be the eternal optimist that this could be the year they make another magical run.

The weather is warming up and sources tell me my birthday is coming up as well.

Thank you for reading the paper, and please email me at kparmley@starnesmedia.com with any ideas or tips.