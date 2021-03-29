Editor's Note: April 2021

× Expand Wine 10K On March 6, I ran my first ever 10K race!

I figured out the secret to enjoying running.

In the past, every time I went for a run, I was haunted by how fast I could run in middle school. Back then, when we did our physicals for P.E. class, I could run a mile in seven and a half or eight minutes. I played soccer back then, and although I didn’t run much outside of soccer practice, I was much faster back then.

So then as an adult when I would run and see my mile pace at 12 minutes, I would get so discouraged. If I forced myself to go any faster, I couldn’t walk the next day. I would then quit and tell myself, “I’m terrible at running.”

I’ll always be a biker first, but recently, I’ve really wanted to get into running because it’s an activity I can do with my dog (he’s a bit scared of my mountain bike). I decided to go slow and not look at my pace. Even if it feels like I’m barely moving, I run slow enough to be able to enjoy the run.

And guess what? This mindset has made all the difference.

I think we sabotage ourselves like this a lot of times throughout life. There are so many things in my life I didn’t try because I told myself, “I’m bad at X.” When we eliminate this mindset, we allow ourselves to try new things and practice them and get better at them.

I’m so happy the time has changed and the weather has warmed up a bit. Now when I get done with work, not only is the sun still up, but the weather feels perfect for going out side and trying something new.

