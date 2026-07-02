Editor's Note: July 2026

Expand Kyle Parmley

Summer is here, and particularly in July, we celebrate our country.

This July, our nation marks 250 years since a group of brave men signed their names to a document that changed the world forever. The Declaration of Independence is a piece that has stood the test of time. Plus, this will be the only time we have an excuse to master the word semiquincentennial in our lives.

Sure, we’re not a perfect country. No nation is. But the freedoms we enjoy — the ability to speak our minds, worship as we choose and build a life on our own terms — are worth celebrating.

So this Fourth of July, fire up the grill, find a good spot for fireworks (check the events section of this paper for some options) and, if you’re like me, tune in to watch Joey Chestnut inhale an inordinate amount of hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Thanks for reading! Please send me an email at kparmley@starnesmedia.com with any story ideas.