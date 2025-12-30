Editor's Note: January 2026

We’ve made it to a new year! The turn of the calendar always finds us all with the best of intentions: to get in shape, to eat right, to maintain better connections and relationships with friends and families, to work hard — the list goes on and on.

And what do we do? We typically fade back into the same old habits of previous years after a period of time. It’s just human nature, but it never hurts to strive for progress in all areas of life. I know I am certainly committing myself to that in a few aspects of my life.

One habit that I hope you continue (or start if you haven’t already) is reading this publication and getting value out of its contents. If you see something you like, let us know. If you have ideas to make things better or know a cool person worth featuring, let me know at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.

Here’s to a great year!