Editor's Note: November edition preview

× Expand Staff photo Signs of patriotism can be seen all across town, including at Homewood Patriots football games. In this 2017 photo, the Patriots take to the field with American flags in honor of Veterans Day during an AHSAA 6A round one playoff match against Fort Payne.

What does patriotism look like in 2025?

This month, we explore that question through a uniquely local lens — not from podiums or platforms, but from school assemblies, parade routes and personal memories. Our cover story by Kelli S. Hewett honors Veterans Day by gathering reflections from veterans, first responders, artists and civic leaders about what service, identity and belonging mean today.

We also go inside Homewood’s first year with a professional city manager. Solomon Crenshaw Jr. talks with Glen Adams about budgeting during a political season and navigating change at City Hall.

And don’t miss April Coffey’s inspiring profile of Samantha Dillashaw — a Homewood eighth grader whose story of resilience, talent and determination is everything you hope for in a hometown feature.

As always, thank you for reading. Your time and trust mean the world.