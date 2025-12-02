Editor's Note: December 2025

× Expand James Nicholas Briarwood Football Kyle Parmley

If you’ve read this paper for any length of time, you’ve likely noticed that my work appears primarily in the Sports section. I’ve served as the sports editor here at Starnes Media for 10 years this month. While I will continue in that role, I am excited to step into the managing editor’s seat for The Homewood Star as well.

The hope is that you won’t really notice anything different as our team continues to produce high-quality content each month.

It’s the holiday season, so it’s time to get into the spirit. I hope you will take the time this month to end the year on the right foot. Spend time with the people who mean the most to you and remember the reason for the season.

If you have any story ideas or feedback, I’m all ears. Feel free to email me at kparmley@starnesmedia.com. Thanks for reading!