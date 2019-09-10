City Council roundup: Traffic study, APPLE grant, Alabama Power contract

× Expand Photo by Jacob Cole. Ward 1 Council member Andy Gwaltney, Britt Thames, Ward 2 council member Mike Higginbotham and City Clerk Melody Salter and City Attorney Mike Kendrick sit at the Homewood City Council Meeting September 9.

Homewood City Council met on Monday, September 9, to discuss a traffic study, a look at possible new uses for city right-of-way on Central Avenue and other items.

Members voted 9-0 to authorize Mayor Scott McBrayer to contract with the Birmingham consulting firm of Kimley Horn to perform a citywide traffic study. The item was submitted by Councilor Andy Gwaltney of Ward 1.

The traffic engineer conducting the study at Kimley Horn will be Homewood resident Clark Bailey. The traffic study was originally to be conducted by Volkert, another Birmingham-based engineering consulting firm.

The study will cost $100,000, but the cost will be split up with the city of Homewood paying only 20 percent, according to Gwaltney and Councilor Britt Thames, also from Ward 1. The other 80 percent will be covered by federal funds from CMAQ, the councilors said after the meeting. CMAQ refers to the federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program.

The contract must be submitted to ALDOT for approval, then it can be approved by the Council. Gwaltney said the switch from Volkert to Kimley Horn will not change anything in the traffic study. “Same pricing, same fee schedule, basically we would just have to remove Volkert,” he said.

The council also voted to approve a contract with the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham for a feasibility study of the city-owned right away along Central Avenue. The city would like to see what sort of uses the right-of-way could have, such as walking trails, bicycle trails or green space, Thames said after the meeting. Much of the cost of the study will be paid for using federal money from an APPLE (Advance Planning Programming & Logical Engineering) grant.

The council voted unanimously to sign a contract with Alabama Power to maintain and insure all public lighting in Homewood that is owned by the city or by Alabama Power and to change over all the lighting to LED. However, the Council also voted to add an amendment stating that Alabama Power must identify and resolve any needed repairs, such as downed power poles, within a five-day period. The city began discussing this contract with Alabama Power in May.

Other business—

The council set a public hearing September 23 to discuss a variance to the sign ordinance at 131 West Oxmoor Road.

The council set a public hearing for October 7 for consideration of an amendment to a section of the zoning code related to the posting of signs on properties.

Members approved a variance to the fence ordinance at 201 Woodland Drive, allowing a homeowner to replace and build a new fence with the same dimensions as the previous fence at this location.

The body also approved a request for a parking pad to be placed within the city’s right-of-way in front of a residence at 1652 28th Avenue South.

Mayor McBrayer appointed Brandon Foster to the Homewood Historic Preservation at-large position.

McBrayer urged area residents to attend the Patriot Day ceremony at City Hall on Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. The annual event, which rotates between Homewood, Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills, is being hosted by Homewood for the first time in four years.

The mayor also invited everyone to attend the Community Awareness Breakfast to be hosted by the Freedom from Addiction Coalition at Canterbury United Methodist Church on Friday, Sept. 20, at 8 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. The events are designed to spread the word about the dangers of addiction, including opioid addiction. The coalition was created in 2018 by Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and the mayors of Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook and Homewood.