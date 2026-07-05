ZOZO'S Kitchen opens in Homewood

× Expand Image courtesy of ZOZO's Kitchen

ZOZO'S Kitchen celebrated its grand opening May 1 at 1830 29th Ave. S., Suite 115, returning the Cassimus family to the same SoHo Square location where the original Zoe's Kitchen operated for 17 years.

Founded by John Cassimus and his family, ZOZO'S Kitchen is an independent, family-owned restaurant that builds on the family's decades-long history of serving Mediterranean-inspired cuisine in Alabama. The restaurant marks the family's return to operating its own concept after its affiliation with the original Zoe's Kitchen ended in 2009.

The menu features grilled proteins prepared fresh with olive oil and whole ingredients, along with familiar favorites and new recipes inspired by the family's culinary traditions. The restaurant emphasizes scratch-made food and a neighborhood atmosphere centered on hospitality.

"This isn't a restaurant concept. This is personal. This is our family's food, our family's values and our family's table," John Cassimus said.

The Cassimus family first opened a single restaurant in Birmingham in 1995 that grew into the Zoe's Kitchen chain before becoming a publicly traded company. ZOZO'S Kitchen represents the family's newest chapter as an independently owned business.

In addition to its Homewood location, ZOZO'S Kitchen operates restaurants in Tuscaloosa and Cahaba Heights, with a Hoover location planned. The restaurant also offers catering services for events, including business meetings and private gatherings.

For more information, visit zozoskitchen.com.