× Expand Photo courtesy of Yummy Bowl

Yummy Bowl Mongolian Stir-Fry and Sushi, which operates at 109 Wildwood Parkway in Homewood, is expanding with another Birmingham-area location.

The restaurant plans to open its second location this fall in the River Ridge Shopping Center on U.S. 280.

Yummy Bowl is known for its build-your-own Mongolian stir-fry bowls, allowing customers to select ingredients and sauces before their meals are cooked. The menu also includes sushi, fried rice, soups, salads, deep-fried rolls and desserts.

The restaurant describes its menu as Japanese cuisine prepared with fresh ingredients and a variety of sauces and flavors.

The Homewood location is open Sunday-Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For more information, call 205-637-3071 or visit superyummybowl.com.