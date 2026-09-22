Young Creators launches afterschool creative program in Homewood

× Expand Photo courtesy of Young Creators

A new afterschool program called Young Creators has launched in Homewood, offering children ages 8-13 a place to explore art, storytelling, design and other creative projects.

Professional artist Thomas Andrew Findlay founded the program at his Homewood studio at 2900 Central Ave., Suite 110. Findlay has worked as a professional artist for more than 20 years and developed Young Creators around the idea that creative thinking can benefit children beyond traditional art instruction.

Rather than focusing on teaching students to produce identical projects, Young Creators encourages participants to develop their own ideas, experiment and solve problems. Activities throughout the year may include painting, drawing, storytelling, design and other creative challenges.

Each participant receives a sketchbook for drawings, observations, questions and ideas. The program does not use awards for the best artwork, with Findlay emphasizing individual exploration rather than competition.

"I would much rather see a child create something completely unexpected and proudly say, 'This was my idea,' than have 10 children leave the studio carrying identical projects," Findlay said.

Young Creators began in September and currently meets after school on Wednesdays, with plans to expand to Tuesdays and Thursdays based on demand. Groups are limited to 10 children per day to allow for individual attention.

The program operates through a year-round membership rather than a semester schedule. Enrollment remains open throughout the year as space is available, so children do not have to join at the beginning of the school year.

Membership costs $250 per month and includes one two-hour session each week and all necessary art supplies.

For more information or to enroll, visit YoungCreators.Studio, call 205-427-5299 or email ThomasAndrewArt@gmail.com.