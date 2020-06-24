Women in Business: Yvonne Pope

× 1 of 2 Expand Yvonne Pope. × 2 of 2 Expand Granger, Thagard & Associates information. Prev Next

Yvonne Pope has been doing fundraising for more than 30 years, but six years ago she joined the team at Granger, Thagard & Associates as director of nonprofit events.

She’s the person to whom nonprofits turn to help plan and deliver a successful fundraising event that includes a live auction by the team at Granger, Thagard.

Pope is available to help with all aspects of planning and managing the event, from selecting a venue to picking out the menu, flowers and types of items to be included in live and silent auctions.

Jack Granger could sell ice to Alaska, “but you’ve got to have the right people in the seats for the items in the auction,” Pope said.

She helps gauge whether the expected audience would be more interested in a European vacation or a nice beach trip, or maybe a once-in-a-lifetime experience, such as spending a day with their favorite college football coach.

She also understands the importance of frugal spending. It might be better to forego that steak dinner and expensive flower arrangement on each table and choose a less expensive main course to maximize the return for the nonprofit and its indispensable mission, she said.

Pope years ago started volunteering with the Assistance League of Birmingham, served as fundraising chairwoman twice and was president in 2000. She also helped found ROAR, Regional Oncology Accelerated Research, which each year raises about $500,000 for cancer research with the James Bond Gala.

At Granger, Thagard, Pope helps organize 25 to 30 fundraising events per year for groups such as the American Red Cross, Greater Birmingham Humane Society, American Heart Association and Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School.

She especially loves helping startup nonprofits grow. “We want to work with them and get them into the big leagues, ”Pope said. “It’s so rewarding to see them grow.”