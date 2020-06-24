Women in Business: Women’s Wealth Connection

× 1 of 2 Expand From left: Heather Locklar, JD; Beverly Virciglio, CPA, AEP®; Sara Douglas Lowrey, CPA; Barbara Blackerby, CPA; Melanie Nichols, CFA, CFP®; Laura Machen, CPA; MaryPat Peeples;Elizabeth Brasher, JD, CWS. × 2 of 2 Expand Women’s Wealth Connection information. Prev Next

Women’s Wealth Connection of Warren Averett Asset Management was created to be your first call through all of life’s transitions.

We recognize that women often take a different approach than men when choosing advisors and that there can be limited options for women seeking financial advisory services that are specific to their needs.

Our advisors are experienced,educated and passionate about helping women and families meet their financial goals. Through our experience, we’ve learned first-hand that women and men are different.

Women tend to be more goal focused, whereas men tend to focus more on specific numbers, like investment returns. We’ve learned women tend to make a decision once they feel they have 100% of the information, whereas men will make a decision with only 50% of the information.

We understand, and we have developed our approach to financial planning to ensure we provide clear, pertinent and appropriate advice in the way our clients want to receive it. Most importantly, we are available and easily accessible via phone or email.

Why do we feel so passionately about educating, empowering and equipping women as it pertains to their finances? Because while 92% of women want to learn more about financial planning, 80% of women refrain from talking about money with those they are close to, and 61% of women would rather talk about death than money.

We believe that’s because many women simply may not feel as equipped as they’d like to talk about money.

If women don’t feel as confident as they want to be talking about financial matters, it’s likely they feel that same level of confidence to handle their financial matters. Maintaining financial confidence during a transitional life event is even more pertinent.

During the trauma of divorce, death of a loved one or other transitional event, money matters can become even more complicated.

In a world full of unlimited options and information overload, how does a woman continue to educate herself about financial matters? Who can be trusted to provide impartial, unbiased, professional and pertinent financial advice?

Our clients find that they can rely on our collective expertise on investment, financial, tax and estate planning services under one umbrella, and they appreciate not needing separate advisors across multiple firms. Our goal is to simplify your financial complexities, reduce stress that may be associated with your financial picture and ultimately empower you to make financial choices. We help clients find financial peace of mind so you can enjoy life to its fullest and find the answers to the questions that matter most — even in the midst of life’s unexpected changes.

The services Women’s Wealth Connection offers include investment management and education; comprehensive financial planning; asset management; business valuation; income tax planning and budgeting; estate planning; cash flow planning; retirement planning; debt analysis; education planning and saving; insurance review; Medicare and Social Security planning; coordinating updates of legal documents; trust analysis; trust administration assistance; and divorce mediation support.